Labourers without wages for six months

Hundreds of labourers working at various projects being executed under the Billion Tree Tsunami are without wages for the last six months.

“The labourers working at nurseries in Konsh, Siran valleys and other parts of district are without wages for the last six months and despite taking up this issue at the appropriate forum, it couldn’t be settled,” one Taj Mohammad Shah, told reporters in Battal on Sunday. A group of affected labourers led by Taj Mohammad Shah told reporters that they were facing financial problems because of the delay in release of their wages. “The shopkeepers have refused to give us essential goods on credit as they demanded their previous dues,” said Shah.

He said that in some cases those who inducted labourers by assuring them that they would be paid are now being visited by labourers demanding wages.

“We have knocked every possible government forum to get our wages but now it seems our dues wouldn’t be released until we would hold a hunger strike camp,” said Shah.