RWMC urges residents to contact helpline 1139 for lodging complaints

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar has urged the residents to contact helpline 1139 to register complaints and come forward to make the cleanliness campaign of the company a success.

Talking to this agency, he said, the company was making all-out efforts to ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He informed that the workforce of the company was collecting over 950 tons of garbage waste from 74 urban Union Councils (UCs) on daily basis and shifting to dumping sites at Losar besides manual and mechanical sweeping, washing, and drain de-silting were also being done.

The MD said RWMC teams in collaboration with Albayrak were also visiting the door to door to spread awareness among the residents about the precautionary measures against dengue. He urged the citizens to come forward and join hands with the company to ensure sanitation as it is promoting hygiene to prevent deadly disease. Awais said that the company had been taking all possible measures against smog, COVID-19, dengue, and other fatal diseases but participation of the citizens is necessary to make the campaign a success.

Awareness camps and walks were also part of the campaign which was participated by the people belonging to different walks of life, he said.

To a question, he informed that the teams also focused the educational institutions as well as the madaris and visited mosques to urge ulemas to play their role and educate the residents about the importance of cleanliness in light of Islamic teachings.

The citizens were also requested to follow guidelines of the administration to prevent dengue particularly during monsoon season.

To another question he said, the company was conducting joint disinfection spray in coordination with Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and other concerned departments in different residential and commercial areas of the city where anti-corona virus spray and manual and mechanical sweeping with chlorinated water was being done to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department had also deputed the workforce to provide extraordinary cleanliness services inside and outside the quarantine centres and was on the frontline, in the fight against COVID-19 by providing exceptional cleanliness services, he informed.

So far, 15 workers while performing their duties in the field were infected with the Covid-19, he added.