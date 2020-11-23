Woman setting house on fire in Tik Tok video sent to jail

SUKKUR: A woman who was arrested from Pir Jo Goth on Saturday for allegedly setting her house on fire in a TikTok video has been sent to women jail in Larkana.

Marvi Khilji a student of 10th standard, was arrested after her father, Abdul Aziz, complained to police that she had set fire to their house while filming a TikTok video. Police responded on the complaint of the Marvi and booked her under Section 436, 427 and 506/2, bringing her to the court of the magistrate. The court sent the arrested girl to prison.

Marvi Khilji said that she had not set on fire her house. Advocate Salima told media that her client Marvi Khilji was undergoing depression and said that women jail administration was not allowing her to meet her client.