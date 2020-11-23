Farooq denounces unprovoked Indian firing

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday strongly denounced fresh indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian forces firings from across the line of control in Khoi Rata Sector in Kotli district of AJK.

As a result, one girl embraced martyrdom and more than 10 persons were injured.

In a statement issued here on Sunday in the State metropolis over the unprovoked Indian forces firing, the prime minister regretted over the continual silence of the United Nations and other international human rights organizations over the brute Indian forces firing at the line of control.

He said that India should read the writing on the wall and later on sooner he will be accountable for shedding the precious blood of the Kashmiri people.