QAU to play role as member consortium of excellence

Islamabad : Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad being top ranked federal University would play an effective role as member Institution of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE), said Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad and Chairman Vice Chancellor Committee Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah during meeting with Sohail Mahmood Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH at COMSTECH Headquarters Islamabad.

He also highlighted importance of collaborative research, joint degree programmes and exchange of faculty among higher education institutions of Organization of Islamic Countries.