CDA opens new family park

Islamabad : For the first time in the last eleven years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had developed a family park in National Park Hills area of Shakarparian.

To further add to recreational facilities in the federal capital, the Authority has also revived the Lotus Lake in Shakarparian. The Lotus Lake which over the last 25 years has attracted tourist, deteriorated with passage of time due to negligence of those at the helm of affairs.

CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed along with other officials inaugurated the family park on Sunday.

An official said in order to keep peace in the area only families would be allowed entry to the park. The developer has used forest wood on benches which have been placed inside the park.

It was the period between the year 2004 to 2008 which witnessed gigantic development work in the shape of avenues, interchanges and underpasses and recreational places like Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh View Point, Upgradation of Jasmine Garden and Saidpur village, etc. Now the incumbent management of CDA has taken up the task to revive development activities in Islamabad.