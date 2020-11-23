Southern Punjab, KP win 2nd XI QT matches

KARACHI: Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won their sixth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) on the third and final day here on Sunday.

At KCCA Stadium, Southern Punjab defeated Northern by ten wickets. After being forced to follow-on, Northern resumed their second innings at 67-2 and were folded for 192 to set a 28-run target for Southern Punjab who chased that in 2.5 overs without losing any wicket.

Leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan got 6-49, for a match haul of 9-89. Leggie Ali Usman captured 4-85, for match figures of 8-143. Southern Punjab had posted 325-5 in their first innings. In response, Northern had perished for 160.

At the SBP Ground, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by six wickets. KP raced to the 191-run target in the 48th over after losing four wickets. Sahibzada Farhan hit 100 off 141 balls, striking 14 fours. Mohammad Mohsin chipped in with 32 off 59, having hit four fours. Gohar Faiz, Najeebullah and Mohammad Junaid got one wicket each.

Earlier, after securing 90 runs lead they were folded for 100 in 48.3 overs after resuming their second innings at 99-9. Balochistan had posted 225 all out in their first innings. KP had accumulated 135 all out in response.