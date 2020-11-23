Ikebana exhibition ends

LAHORE:The Lahore Bonsai Society's Grand Bonsai Annual three-day long exhibition in collaboration with Sogetsu Ikebana, on the theme of “Colours of Life” concluded with a very positive effect on its viewers at Packages Mall on Sunday.

The exhibition which proved to be a great contribution to the beatification of the city's cultural life and a feast for the eyes, ended with a renewed sense of friendship between Pakistan and Japan.

The entire environment turned into beauty and serenity all around the busy venue in the prevailing difficult times of the COVID19. The brilliant skills displayed by the participating masters in flowers arrangement proved to be a breath of fresh air with its soothing creations. Noreen Syed, the driving force and Director Sogetsu Study Group, welcomed the warm response of the visitors.