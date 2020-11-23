Private schools oppose proposed closure

LAHORE:A number of private schools associations on Sunday urging the government not to close schools observed that any move to close campuses again would be unacceptable.Â

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Education Council (PEC) president Imran Masood, Serving Schools Alliance President Mian Raza, Chairperson Serving Schools Alliance Qazi Naeem Anjum and others said that educational institutions were open in many COVID-19 affected countries.

They said that during the first wave of COVID-19 schools were closed for several months owing to which children were facing an educational crisis. The closure of schools again would affect the mental development of the children, they observed.

They said that federal and provincial education ministers had acknowledged that all SOPs were being followed in private schools so the schools should not be closed.