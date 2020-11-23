Tight security for Rizvi’s Qul

LAHORE:There was a high alert and strict checking was observed at the entry and exit points of Data Darbar in connection with the Qul ceremony for Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi there on Sunday.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited Data Darbar to check security arrangements. The deputy commissioner and SP City were also present on the occasion. The DIG Operations had directed the on-duty police officials to remain alert. Talking to journalists, the DIG Operations said that security was in place throughout the City.

Later, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited the Cathedral Church on The Mall and reviewed security arrangements there. He also met with the church administrators and pastors. He said every visitor to the church should be checked thoroughly.

Security: Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines issued its weekly performance report on Sunday.

According to the report, more than 37 platoons were dispatched from the police lines for security during the funeral prayers and burial of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Around 220 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 106 personnel of Operations Wing, 76 personnel of Investigation Wing and 40 personnel of Security Division did fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 4,368 accused from Lahore district and 52 accused from other districts safely in various courts.