Governor blasts Opp for rallies despite corona risk

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday said that opposition wanted to halt the transparent accountability process in the country but it would never happen.

Talking to the PTI delegations from various districts at the Governor’s House, he said the government was not afraid of opposition rallies; however, asking them to stay away from rallies due to the risk of corona spike.

He added that main challenge for the country right now was inflation, eradication of corruption and good governance, and not the opposition or its rallies.The country needs solidarity but the opposition was trying to create chaos and Pakistan cannot afford such a situation, he said and asserted that there was no option but to follow SOPs to avoid corona spike.

The governor said, “Even today the Pakistan army and the government are on the same page and all institutions are working together for the development and prosperity of the country.” He said that no one else could hold such a large number of rallies like PTI did under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The government was not intimidated by opposition’s rallies as it was very much established and will remain so.Ch Sarwar said that due to the rapid spread of virus, the government was asking the opposition to give up the politics of rallies but if they think that they would overthrow the government through rallies this was their dream that would never come true.In view of the pandemic, he said it was in the interest of the nation that the opposition should refrain from engaging in protest politics. He said that due to the successful economic policies of the government, Pakistan was moving in the right direction and the future of Pakistan was in safe hands.

The government is taking all possible steps to address issues, including inflation, he said. He said that he was sure that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would rid the country of inflation and strengthen it economically. —APP

Our correspondent adds: A Seerat conference was held at Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alamin (PBUH) Week in which nurses, pera-medical staff and medical students recited Durood-o-Salam and Naat.

The event was organised by medical students and nursing and paramedical staff. Amirud Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the purpose of celebrating the glorious week of Rehmatul Lil Alamin (PBUH) is to promote "Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH)." Obedience to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best means of obedience to Allah Almighty while following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the main goal of a true Muslim, he said.