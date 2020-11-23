Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

ISLAMABAD: One soldier embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An intense exchange of fire took place when the security forces launched an attack on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, situated in North Waziristan's northwestern part of Spinwam. According to the ISPR, as soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to distract them and flee from the site. All terrorists, however, were gunned down by the security forces during the operation. Sepoy Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lost his life while bravely fighting for the country, while two other soldiers sustained injuries.