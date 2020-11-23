PNS Zulfiqar visits Aqaba port of Jordan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiqar (with embarked helicopter) visited the Aqaba port, Jordan, as part of Pak Navy’s overseas deployment to Mediterranean/Red Sea.

On arrival, the ship was received by Pakistan’s defence attaché in Amman and the Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) liaison officer. During stay at the port, PNS Zulfiqar commanding officer called on senior Jordanian Navy and government officials including commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Col Hisham Al Jarrah. During interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were also underlined. Besides, Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu&Kashmir (lIOJ&K) were highlighted. The commanding officer conveyed good wishes of chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of Jordan in general and RJNF in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for whole-hearted support provided by the RJNF in making ship’s stay comfortable. During stay at Aqaba, commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force also visited PNS Zulfiqar. Pakistan Navy ship after sailing from the Aqaba Port conducted passage exercise with RJNF fast attack craft Al Hassan (P 102), and two patrol crafts. The visit of PNS Zulfiqar is a reaffirmation of PN-RNJF collaboration and will boost brotherly ties between Pakistan and Jordan.