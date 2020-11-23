Fire damages garment factory in SITE

A fire broke out at a factory located near Ghani Chowrangi in the SITE area. Reacting to the information, fire tenders reached the site to douse the flames. According to the fire brigade department’s spokesperson, the fire broke out at a garment factory and a total of three fire tenders participated in the extinguishing work.

The roof of the factory also collapsed in the incident due to intense heat, however, according to the spokesperson, no loss of life was reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Separately, a fire broke out at a house in Bijli Nagar in Orangi Town. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the house to put out the fire who took around two hours to complete the task.

No loss of life was reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an electric room at a residential building in the Shoe Market area in Garden. The fire brigade extinguished the fire that partially damaged the building.