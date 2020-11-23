Massive growth

The government has finally paid attention to the country’s textile hub. The country has witnessed a rise in economic activities in Faisalabad following the high demand for export items. The demand is so high that the textile industry needs additional 0.2 million labourers to meet the targets.

Even though the industry was highly affected by the prevalent power crisis, its revival is mostly linked to the Covid-19 outbreak. Due to the current government’s effective smart lockdown policies, numerous countries have diverted their orders to Pakistan’s textile sector. It is hoped that the government will continue to support this industry and take steps towards its growth.

Sundas Nadeem

Islamabad