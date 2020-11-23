Crushing season

According to some media reports, the process of sugarcane crushing commenced in Punjab and Sindh from November after the government announced penalties to discourage delays in timely production. However, sugar mills fear a halt in production activities because of the limited supply of sugarcane. According to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), farmers are demanding high prices and are not satisfied with the government-approved price of Rs200 per 40 kg. Owing to the scarce supply of sugarcane, it is being feared that those sugar mills that are facing a shortage of sugarcane will be compelled to shut down their units.

Sugarcane growers from Sindh demanded the provincial government to fix the price of the crop at Rs300 per 40 kg since the cultivation cost has increased. According to the PSMA, growers have not started the process of sugarcane harvesting in most parts of the country. The government is requested to take notice of the situation so that farmers can harvest their sugarcane crop on time and sugar mills get enough quantity of sugarcane to operate their units. This will also ensure the uninterrupted supply of sugar to end consumers in the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar