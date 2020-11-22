Realise sensitivities of virus, Opp told

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the opposition should understand the sensitivities of coronavirus and should not risk human lives for its politics.

He made these remarks while visiting various union councils of his constituency in Multan and meeting delegations, addressing receptions and meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

The government is not afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) processions, because the processions could not make or break governments. The government is well aware of worth of the human lives. “There is no legal or moral justification for holding a meeting after issuance of the court and government orders, he added. The opposition is pursuing a policy of self-interest, he added.

Qureshi said the opposition only wanted to spread chaos in the country. Their insistence on holding a public meeting is a reflection of their undemocratic thinking and irresponsible behaviour, he said. All political parties, including the opposition, must care about and implement the government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

He said the second wave of corona was currently reaching its peak and the government was trying to save precious lives. But at this critical time, the opposition was acting irresponsibly, which was a pity.