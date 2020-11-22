Sindh Police recommend removing 92 people from Fourth Schedule

KARACHI: The Provincial Committee of Sindh Police recommended removing the names of 92 people from the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 including 18 who were mistakenly included in the list.

Those included in the Fourth Schedule are “proscribed” individuals suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under Section 11EE of the ATA 1997 and are kept under police observation. They are supposed to report daily to the nearest police station and cannot leave the city without prior information to the police. The list is reviewed after every three year by the Provincial Committee of Police and the duration of police monitoring could be extended beyond three years.

According to the official record, of the 92 people, 18 were those whose names were included in the Fourth Schedule by mistake. Whereas names of 74 people were removed following positive recommendations of field units and district committees. In a meeting of Sindh Police’s Provincial Committee headed by DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Omer Shahid Hamid, and DIG Special Branch Qamar Zaman and AIG Operation Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi, the recommendations of ‘district committees’ and field units were reviewed and it was decided to remove the names of the activists of religious organizations. They belonged to district Khairpur, Matiari, Hyderabad, and Karachi’s West, Malir, East, Central, and South.

Those recommended for removal included Khuda Bux Burdi, Syed Muzafar, Hujattullah, Imdad Ali, Akbar Saeed, Mehboob Rehman, and 68 other people. The 18 people put under the list by mistake included Muhammad Ayub, Syed Moazam, Najaf Ali, Qadir Bux, Abdullah Pathan, Molvi Abdul Ghafoor, Amanullah Maheri, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Suleman, Moulana Sher Ghazi, Karim Bux, Bilal Bahadur, Khalil Rehman, Mehboon Rehman, Muhammad Afzal, Mufti Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Hashim, Jan Sher Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Dil Muhammad, Siraj Mian, Muhammad Farooq, Owais Saeed, Khalid Imran, Syed Muhammd Yasir, Syed Muhammad Sikandar, Moulana Siddiq, and Zeenat Ali. The committee also decided to include names of two people Moulana Sanaullah Hyderi of district Khairpur and Muhammad Saleem of district Matiari in the Fourth Schedule.