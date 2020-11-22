Sindh to keep schools open for now, not have winter holidays

The Sindh Education & Literacy Department has decided not to close schools for the time being or have any winter vacations at all this year, it emerged after key stakeholders in the provincial education sector met with Education Minister Saeed Ghani in chair on Saturday, reported Geo News.

Ghani said after the meeting that the education department’s decision represented the province’s position, and that a national decision on the matter would ultimately be taken on November 23, when representatives of all provinces are to meet and debate the issue.

However, in the meantime, schools that wish to move their educational activities online have been allowed to do so. It was further decided in the meeting that students will not be promoted again without them taking their examinations. The provincial education department’s steering committee had met to deliberate upon coronavirus safety measures recommended by the National Command & Operations Centre (NCOC) in view of the surging cases of Covid-19.

Setting aside the NCOC’s recommendation for announcing winter vacations early this year and extending them until January, it was decided by the steering committee that the standard operating procedures would instead be implemented strictly in schools to avoid a breakout of the disease among children.

All the stakeholders who attended the meeting agreed on not closing schools for the time being or allow winter vacations in the province this year.

It was further decided that promotions to higher classes would only be done after examinations. The meeting’s participants were also of the view that the syllabus announced for the ongoing year should not be reduced any further.

The NCOC will be informed of the decisions taken in the meeting, which was attended by the secretary schools, the secretary colleges and the chairmen of the various boards of education.

“The federal government wants children to be educated at home from November 25 to December 24, and then vacations to be announced from December 25 to January 10,” Ghani said after the meeting.

“During this period, parents will take homework from the schools on a weekly basis. There is no doubt that Covid-19 cases are rising and the positivity rate has climbed in the past few days.”

However, he said, Sindh had cleared its position on the issue and a final decision would be taken after holding consultations with the other provinces.