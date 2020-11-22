Cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was observed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in the upper hilly areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening and night. Fog is likely in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Saturday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam where the mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore it was 8.5°C and maximum was 22.7°C.