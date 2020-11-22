Opposition has put people’s lives at stake: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for mankind and specially in caring for children as he taught how to treat with them.

She said Holy Prophet (PBUH) was always very kind and affectionate to children and loved them and treated them with immense kindness and gentleness.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM while addressing the ceremony organised for the destitute and helpless children of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau at Governor House on Saturday in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) week. She said Ch Muhammad Sarwar had followed the blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by hosting the destitute children from Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

She said the services of the Punjab governor for the disenfranchised strata were commendable.

She said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the government was taking every possible measure to provide safe heaven to destitute, neglected, abused and runaway children. Besides providing shelter, the government was also focusing to make them as useful and productive members of the society, she added. Dr Firdous said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was following the guiding principles of the state of Madina and endeavouring to bring improvement in the socio-economic system of Pakistan.

She mentioned the government wanted to establish a state where the rights of the poor, destitute, orphans and widows, etc. were safeguarded.

She maintained that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a number of welfare-oriented projects had been launched for the betterment and welfare of people of the province. Responding to a question, she said that coronavirus was a reality which was affecting human health everywhere. The precautionary measures were being taken all over the world to protect and prevent the masses from the virus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if the opposition held a rally in province, the law would defiantly take its course.

The opposition should work for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent corona instead of holding rallies, she added. The opposition had put people’s lives at stake, she added.

She said coronavirus was not differentiating between the opposition and the government. She said that the Child Protection Bureau was a blessing for the needy children. She maintained that the Bureau was playing an important role in education and training of children.

She said that children were the hope and future of the nation, adding that the state would be the guardian of deserving children.

The government had already issued a plan in NCOC meeting to deal with the situation.

All the provincial governments were bound to strictly implement the SOPs of the coronavirus.

She said that opposition was doing politics only for face-saving despite the fact that the second wave of the coronavirus was lethal.

Your life is more important than politics, she stressed.

She said that the implementation on SOPs would not be possible in public gatherings of opposition.

The lives of the people were more important than anything else. If people’s lives would be at stake, then the government would take strict legal action.

In the end, she along with the governor distributed gift hampers among children and also played cricket with them.