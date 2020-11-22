Slow drivers are a menace on city roads

People generally complain about drivers involved in speeding, overtaking and tailgating, but they forget that slow drivers are also a menace, who just hang around heedless to anyone around them. You must have encountered one of these on the motorway or on any city street.

“I have noticed that some people who drive cars tend to drive below the speed limit and have to ridiculously put on brake many times, making our journey both time consuming and frustrating,” says Ali Ejaz Shah.

“Slow driving can be dangerous when people do this in the fast lane; they pull into the fast lane of traffic causing all sorts of chaos. This kind of driving could cause a serious accident in the same way as a speeding driver can, taking a risk,” says Mehdi Raza.

“The fact is at times slow drivers become the cause of accidents and they must retake their driving test. We have speed cameras to stop people speeding, why not put the people under the spotlight who drive too slowly. I think these people are just as dangerous on the roads as the speeding drivers are,” says Haider Javed.

“I was coming back from Islamabad yesterday and I got stuck behind a slow driver. That person was too slow in order to be on the safe side. Unfortunately, there were no overtaking opportunities and the traffic was building up behind me. Why don’t people have some common sense on the roads,” says Shaiq Hussain.

“Slow drivers are as much of a danger as anyone else who drives without due consideration for other road users. It is all very well targeting speeding motorists but I think drivers that go so slowly that they are a hazard should also be under the spotlight,” says Syed Asrar Baqir.

“I was stuck in a long line of traffic on a major road yesterday, held up by a small car crawling along. As the road had no room for overtaking, the queue built up to around 40 cars. The driver of the car did not allow us to get out. This was very frustrating, but it was not hazardous. It turned out to be dangerous when one driver could not control his frustration and overtook five cars at once and all had to brake to let him in. Slow drivers might cause discomfort, but impatient drivers are too dangerous,” says Hussain Athar.

Azhar Abbas says, “I do not know what the problem is with slower drivers. Okay, they may hold other drivers up a bit, but if any driver gets so frustrated that he places himself in dangerous a situation while overtaking in order to get ahead, then it is questionable whether he is mentally fit to holding a driving license.”