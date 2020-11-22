Murder of two kids in Badaber: Police teams continue profiling, interrogation in cases

PESHAWAR: A number of suspects were interrogated on Saturday as the police continued profiling and interviewing the locals while probing the brutal murders of two children in the limits of Badaber Police Station in the last few days.

An official said some suspects were being interrogated by teams constituted to probe the two incidents on priority basis. “We have rounded up some suspects from the area. The teams are busy in profiling people, interviewing suspicious locals and collecting evidence that can lead the investigators to the killers involved in the two incidents,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News. He was hopeful of a breakthrough in the cases soon. Also, the villagers in Matani, located close to Bababer in rural Peshawar, caught a man allegedly for abducting a child. He was later handed over to the police who are interrogating the suspect.

An official and some social media reports, however, said the man in custody seems to be a mentally retarded person and was mistakenly caught by the locals. People in Badaber and nearby towns were in shock and pain after the gruesome murder of two children in Telaband and Balokhel areas within one week. A four-year-old boy Tahirullah was found dead in fields of Telaband in the limits of Badaber Police Station over a week ago. His abdomen was cut but no organ was removed. The charred body of a seven-year old girl, Aalia, was found in a graveyard last Thursday. Four specialist teams have been constituted to probe the murders of the two children in the limits of Badaber Police Station in the last one week.

The teams have been stationed at the Badaber Police Station while their previous responsibilities were handed over to their deputies as acting charge. An official said that along with a high-level committee, they have constituted four specialist teams, one for intelligence collection, another for profiling and interviews, third one for cellular investigation and interrogation and one for raids and arrests. He added that both conventional and non-conventional methods were being used to work out the cases.