Ethiopia claims advances, rejects talks in fight with dissident region

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s government claimed advances in its battle against the dissident Tigray region on Saturday, while showing no signs of bowing to international pressure for a halt to the conflict that has caused tens of thousands to flee and raised fears of a humanitarian disaster.

"Our defence forces are currently marching on Mekele," the Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check, a government agency, said Saturday. The regional capital is the seat of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which the government is seeking to dislodge from power. The agency also said the national army had captured a string of towns in Tigray, including the ancient city of Aksum and Adigrat, 117 kilometres (73 miles) north of Mekele.