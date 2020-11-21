COAS, Egyptian envoy discuss security, cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday. According to ISPR, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said Pakistan and Egypt enjoy brotherly relations. He emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres The Egyptian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’ s efforts for regional peace and stability.