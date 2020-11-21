‘PN taking independent maritime security initiatives’

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, has said the Pakistan Navy is ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives.

While addressing the participants of the Sixth National Security Workshop, held by the Southern Command (Balochistan) through a video link, Admiral Amjad Niazi discussed the prevailing security dynamics at the Indian Ocean, especially focusing on maritime security challenges. He further highlighted the navy’s contributions toward creating maritime awareness and efforts to spur growth of maritime sector for economic prosperity of the country and coastal region as well.

Replying to the questions, the chief underlined major initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Navy to enhance coastal security, promote education, provision of medical facilities and creation of new employment opportunities for locals, particularly the coastal community. Meanwhile, the participants appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and suggested further expansion of social welfare projects across Balochistan.