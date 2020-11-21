WHO team visits MTI KTH

PESHAWAR: A team of WHO consisting of 35 members visited MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Friday to review the situation with regard to the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Framework.

The team was led by Afifa Baloch and Dr Zulfiqar Khan and the participants were from all the DHQs and hospitals all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants were divided into five groups who visited MTI KTH Pharmacy, Central Sterilization Department, Medical Record, Radiology, Laboratory, Blood Bank and the under-construction basement. The team was hospital’s media manager Farhad Khan, Manager HR Yousaf Jamal and Manager Facilities Tahir Shahzad while Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar delivered the welcome address.

As part of WHO initiative in Pakistan, PSFHF training workshops will be conducted throughout Pakistan to foster an interactive approach for development of the local capacity on the use of the PSFHF assessment and improvement initiative. The workshops focus on the capacity building of hospital managers to prepare them for the implementation of PSFHF standards.