close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
November 21, 2020

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Egyptian envoy discuss security, cooperation

Top Story

P
PPI
November 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday. According to the ISPR, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed brotherly relations. He emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres. The Egyptian envoy appreciated Pakistan’ s efforts for regional peace and stability.

Latest News

More From Top Story