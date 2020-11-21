Two deaths, 489 test positive for Covid-19 in twin cities

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that has got much intense here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district claimed another two lives in the region in last 24 hours while another 489 confirmed patients have been reported from the region taking tally to 33,849.

It is important that outbreak has so far claimed as many as 623 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district. In last 24 hours, the virus claimed two lives, one each from ICT and Rawalpindi. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a total of 266 patients have already died of the disease in the federal capital and 357 from Rawalpindi district. It is important that the death toll does not include deaths of patients who were not residents of the twin cities.

Confirmation of 441 new cases from the federal capital in last 24 hours took tally to 25,719. To date, a total of 21,222 patients have recovered from the illness in ICT while number of active cases of the disease was 4231 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 48 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 8,130 of which 6983 have recovered while number of active cases in the district has reached 790 on Friday that had dropped down to below 80 in September.

At present, 60 patients are hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation is 730, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.