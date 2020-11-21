Afghan peace process enters final phase: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that Afghan peace process has entered final phase and negotiations are carried on in Doha as well.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aiming to strengthen bilateral ties of Pakistan and Afghanistan as Islamabad will continue to assist Kabul for the establishment of peace.

The minister detailed that they held important sittings with the Afghan leadership to discuss enhancing multilateral economic cooperation between both countries. During the visit Islamabad and Kabul have also held delegation-level dialogues, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan appraised Afghanistan of its reservations regarding Indian-backed terrorism in the region. Speaking to a private TV channel, the minister had said Pakistan registered its stance on regional terrorism to Afghanistan with the substance on how India has been sponsoring terror networks. India has been trying to destabilise Pakistan by means of subversive and terrorist activities operated from the contiguous lands.