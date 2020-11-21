Dr Zaman among top scientists in world ranking

Islamabad : Dr Muhammad Zaman from the Department of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam is among the top 2% scientists of the World Ranking, says a press release.

This ranking is released by the Sandford University, USA, based on the research, citation and publication input. He is a leading sociologist of the country and only sociologist from Pakistan in the world ranking. His research revolves around the childhood, youth, marriage and family, and road safety in Pakistan. His main scholarly contribution is ‘adequate social exchange’, ‘methodological gravitism’; road safety and cultural context of Pakistan. He is the author of two books and co-author on three books. He also published research articles in the world leading peer review journals of sociology. He was co- researcher on the street code research in Germany, Pakistan and South Africa and co-authored the book “The Codes of the Street in Risky Neighborhoods: A Cross-Cultural Comparison of Youth Violence in Germany, Pakistan, and South Africa” with Wilhelm Heitmeyer, Simon Howel, Sebastian Kurtenbach, Abdul Rauf and Steffen Zdun.

Dr Zaman also established the Department of Sociology in the Quaid-i-Azam. He has collaboration with the 27 countries of the world on the children’s subjective wellbeing and children’s world study and road safety research.