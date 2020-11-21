Turkish agency renovates Alipur Farash girls school

Islamabad : Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram and Turkey's Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul jointly inaugurated the renovated building of the Islamabad Model School for Girls in Alipur Farash area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) carried out the renovation and furnishing of the school, where 237 girls are enrolled.

The ceremony was also attended by former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral (r) Muhammad Asif Sandila, TIKA Islamabad coordinator Gokhan Umut, students, teachers and notables.

The parliamentary secretary and ambassador visited the renewed classrooms, got information about the school, and chatted with the students.

Wajiha Akram praised Turkey and TIKA for furthering the cause of education and vocational training in Pakistan.

"This project for promoting the girls’ education is just an example of this [Pak-Turkish] brotherhood,” she said.

The Turkish ambassador said his county and Pakistan were brotherly countries and his country would keep supporting Pakistan’s development process in different sectors. He said education was important and it got even more important when it came to girls. The envoy said his country would continue helping Pakistan meet education and social development needs.

He said he saw happiness in the eyes of the students while visiting the renewed campus and classrooms.

"We are happy as long as they [children] are happy," he said. The TIKA coordinator said his organisation would continue helping Pakistani youth get formal and vocational education for own development.