Laxity about mitigating corona cases in capital

Islamabad : In the federal capital, the COVID-19 is disseminating frighteningly because of weedy way of execution of order issued by the government quarters to overcome the growing wave of coronavirus.

The people of Islamabad witnessed a three-day Expo being held from November 20 to 22 at an Expo Centre despite stern ban on such activities from the federal and the Punjab governments and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The dominant people staged the Expo by defying the government orders.

The record indicates that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, issued NOC (No objection certificate) on November 6, 2020 and allowed the management of the Expo to hold the exhibition from 20 to 22 November. But keeping in view of the deteriorating situation of the growth of the coronavirus, he withdrew the NOC on 19 November, 2020.

“Reference this office NOC issued vide No. 10(7)-HC(G)/2020-668 dated 06-11-2020 on the subject of issuance of NOC.”

“The NOC issued by this office vide above referred letter is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. You are hereby directed not to conduct the said event. In case of non-compliance, necessary legal action will be initiated under the law,” said in the withdrawal letter issued from the office of the deputy commissioner.

On one side, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, responsible for maintaining law and order and execution of the writ of the government, withdrew the NOC, on the other hand, the mighty management of the Expo, invited Rawalpindi based federal minister to inaugurate the exhibition and started their show at the same time given in the schedule.

Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, when contacted by this correspondent, said that the district administration would take stringent action against the management of the Expo. But the Expo was still going on till the filing of this report.

The people of the federal capital are showing their dissatisfaction over the working of the district administration for fighting against the coronavirus. The people believe the closing or sealing different areas are not effective to control the growth of the virus. “This is just show the fake efficiency from the district administration. Barriers or barbed wires cannot stop the spread of the virus,” a group of elderly people at Sector I-8/2 spoke out when asked.

They said during the previous weeks, the district administration sealed some streets (including street-25) on 10-10-2020, in connection with the COVID-19 control measures in Islamabad. However, the people of the area, after visiting entire area, found no corona patient and informed the authorities that there was no such patient was existing in the area, specially in street-25, Sector I-8/2. All the residents of the street were acknowledging that there was neither a patient of COVID-19 nor even anyone was tested positive in their houses.