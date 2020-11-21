Rising cases

On Thursday, more than two thousand coronavirus cases were reported. If preventive steps are not taken in a timely manner, the virus will wreak havoc in the country. The government should come up with a proper mechanism to fight against the virus. The people should also realise that their carelessness will result in grave consequences. They should follow SOPs strictly.

It is our responsibility to wear masks and sanitise our hands. We should also wash our hands regularly as a protection against the virus. Our collective efforts will help us flatten the curve.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur

*****

This refers to the letter ‘No plan to close schools’ (Nov 20) by Anthony Sahotra. I agree with the writer. The closure of schools will not help the government contain the spread of the virus. At workplaces, there are only a few people who are following SOPs.

The best way to reduce the spread of the virus is a lockdown – where everything is closed. Since the country cannot afford a lockdown, it is the responsibility of the people to follow SOPs and cooperate with the government in this fight against Covid-19.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran