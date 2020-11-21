Turkey virus

Istanbul: Turkey on Friday reported 141 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest single toll since its first recorded death in March. The previous record was set on April 19, when Turkey, a nation of 83 million, reported 127 deaths.

Ankara has now attributed 12,084 deaths to the virus, although its infection levels are unclear because officials now only report the number of people displaying Covid-19 symptoms, and not all those who test positive for the virus.