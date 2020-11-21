‘Govt to upgrade education’

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government is taking measures to upgrade the education system because the sector was ignored by previous rulers.

He expressed these views while participating in a ceremony in connection with World Children s Day here on Friday in which parliamentarians, civil society organizations, consultants, law expert and more than 200 female students from various educational institutions participated. The minister said: We have to give equal opportunities to all students and to bring back all drop-outs to schools without any discrimination. The PTI government believes in ensuring the rights of all citizens and it has enacted various laws for the protection of child rights in the province.