2 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Local Government and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.690 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 14th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. All members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob said the Punjab government had always focused on initiating such schemes that were not only economy concerned but also had a deeper impact on the sustainable development of the province.

The approved development schemes included construction of covered parking sheds at Sahiwal and Sialkot City at the cost of Rs227.598 million and Enhanced HIV/ AIDS Control Programme Punjab Phase-II at the cost of Rs3.384 billion.