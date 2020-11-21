Opp should not defy ban on rallies: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has criticised the opposition's announcement of holding a rally despite the escalation in corona pandemic, saying the opposition itself should realise its national responsibility and see that first of all Prime Minister Imran Khan canceled his own party meetings.

Raja Basharat stated this while talking to the media during a visit to the Sundas Foundation at Shadman on Friday. He said that the ban on rallies was not for any one group but for all. He said that the opposition should not make it an issue of ego but look at it in the national interest.

"It is enough for the opposition that the steps taken by the NCOC have been made part of the decision of the Islamabad High Court," he added. Raja Basharat said that the opposition should have come forward proactively and should not have waited for the government to impose the ban. However, the fact is that when a government makes a decision, it implements it," he added.

He said that all citizens should ensure implementation of corona SOPs for their own and others’ lives. Meanwhile, the minister also expressed sorrow over the demise of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family. He said that the late was a high-ranking cleric and foolproof security would be provided to those who would come to attend his funeral prayers.