Indian Army violates LoC, reports Indian media

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army Thursday violated Line of Control (LoC) and carried out "pinpointed strikes" on ‘suspected terror launchpads’ inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Press Trust of India reported quoting sources in the Indian security establishment.

However, later the Indian Army retracted the report. Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh in a statement said that reports of Indian Army's action in the AJ&K across the LoC are fake.

Earlier this week on Saturday, Pakistan presented “irrefutable evidence” of Indian terrorism in the country.

"Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," said the foreign minister in a press conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar at the Foreign Office.

The press conference comes a day after the ISPR said that the Pakistan Army inflicted substantial losses on the Indian troops. It had also said that the losses were also reported by the Indian media.

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," said Qureshi, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used at the "time of need".

"World knows that when Pakistan was busy and partnering in world peace, India was surrounding Pakistan with a web of terrorism," said the country's top diplomat.

"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," said the foreign minister. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".

The foreign minister said that India that used to claim itself as the world's biggest democracy due to its actions is becoming a "rogue state".

"We have information and evidence on which we can say that India is promoting state terrorism," said Qureshi. He added that India has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.

DG ISPR said India is endeavouring to establish a consortium of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with proscribed dissident organisations of Balochistan united under the banner of Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar (BRAS) constituted in 2018.

DG ISPR Iftikhar said the Indian intelligence agencies are also trying to establish Daesh e Pakistan. "Recently, 20 Indian Daesh militants were relocated from India to camps along the Pak-Afgan border. These militants were handed over to Daesh

Commander Sheikh Abdul Rahim alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost."

Pakistan said evidence showed Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan's borders have become a hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan.

The army spokesperson said India raised a militia of 700 people to undertake terrorism in Balochistan. "A commission comprising 24 members was created which included 10 RAW operatives. A sum of $60 million was dedicated for this force."

He said Indian Embassy regularly pays handsome amounts to sub-nationalists under the garb of humanitarian assistance work.