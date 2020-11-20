Shibli Faraz urges opposition to reconsider political activities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the coronavirus is a national issue and reminds the opposition they have been advocating for a complete lockdown. In a tweet, the minister insisted the virus should not be put aside for the sake of politics. He also emphasised that the opposition should reconsider its decision to hold meetings and rallies. “You were advocating a complete lockdown, don't take a U-turn today. Give priority to the people, political activists and the safety and health of your life over personal interests,” he contended.

In another tweet on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Kabul, he said that the Prime Minister's visit to Afghanistan was an important step in the development of bilateral relations and contacts.

He said that the people of the two countries were bound in brotherhood, they had made great sacrifices against terrorism. “Peace, development and prosperity belong to the Afghan people. Imran Khan is a proponent of peace in the region,” the minister said.