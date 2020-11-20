IWCCI’s Samina Akhtar hails webinar by FPCCI

Islamabad: Former Senior Vice President, Samina Akhtar, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (IWCCI) has welcomed the recently organised Webinar via Zoom link on Corporate Governance: Issues and Challenges in Pakistan under the umbrella of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) that has aptly brought to the limelight the issues and challenges of Pakistani women entrepreneurs across Pakistan. Samina Akhtar, former SVP (IWCCI), said that corporate governance is the most vital pillar of international financial community and the private sector, particularly women entrepreneurs who are highly capable and skilled.