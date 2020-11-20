World Children’s Day: Iconic landmarks, monuments go blue in support of child rights

Islamabad:More than 25 buildings across Pakistan turned blue Thursday night as the country celebrated World Children’s Day—a global day of action for children, by children, to raise awareness on the need to help millions of them realise their rights under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The initiative was taken by the Ministry of Human Rights and UNICEF as a symbol of commitment to child rights. It is the third year in a row that buildings in the country and across the globe are lit up to call for a world in which the vision of the CRC becomes a reality for every child.

“This is also a reminder of the government’s commitment to defend children’s rights and to ensure that they are safe and protected against abuse. We will continue to work to make sure that our children, who are our assets and the future of our nation, can live in a safe, enabling environment,” said Dr. Shireen Mazari, Minister for Human Rights.

“World Children’s Day is an opportunity to remind ourselves and the world how important it is to cherish, protect and empower our children. Government work and partnerships at every level will help us deliver a better world in which every child can realise their dreams and live a safe, carefree life,” said Secretary, Ministry for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha.

“While millions of girls and boys in Pakistan have seen their lives improve, millions of others continue to grapple with poverty, inequality, and lack of access to the essential services,” said UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Aida Girma.

“The COVID-19 crisis is a child rights crisis. We must work together to avert a lost generation as the global pandemic threatens to cause irreversible harm to children’s education, nutrition and well-being. This includes making sure that every child and adolescent can continue to access the essential services that are their rights so they can survive.”