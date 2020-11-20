Asad Umar assures ICCI of support for establishment of new industrial zone

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has assured that he would fully support the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial estate near Islamabad so that industrialization would flourish in the region, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing a delegation of ICCI, which called on him led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president. Khalid Javed, Shaban Khalid, Ch. Nadeem Gujjar and Taha Akbar Ansari were in the delegation.

Asad Umar fully endorsed the proposal of ICCI for setting up a new industrial estate near Islamabad and said that he would move a summary of this proposal to the government for approval and materialisation of this important project. He said that the government would try to acquire land under Sec-4 for industrial estate to meet the needs of investors and industrialists of the federal capital. He said that the current government was fully focused on reviving industrialisation to achieve rapid economic growth and maximum facilitation would be extended to the ICCI for a new industrial zone in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan gave a detailed presentation to Asad Umar on the need of a new industrial estate in the federal capital. He said that the existing industrial zones in Islamabad have saturated due to which setting up new industrial units in Islamabad was not possible and the potential investors of the region were shifting to other areas that was not good for the local economy. He said that the government should cooperate in establishing a new industrial zone near Islamabad Airport as this strategic location provided easy access to the airport and motorway. He said that the government should also consider setting up an export processing zone near Islamabad Airport that would help in boosting exports from this region.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI would fully support the government in making PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program successful. He said that ICCI would take the lead in connecting the youth with local industries and SMEs to help them in their job placement. He said that ICCI would play a role in connecting the young innovators with industrialists and investors to facilitate them in launching business start-ups. He said that ICCI would also provide guidance, career counselling and mentorship to youth to foster entrepreneurship in the young generation.

Khalid Javed former president ICCI, Shaban Khalid and other members of the delegation also highlighted the importance of a new industrial estate in or around Islamabad that would bring multiple beneficial outcomes for the local economy as it would promote industrialization and investment in the region, create plenty of new jobs for people and generate more tax revenue for the government.