4 deaths, 487 cases in a day from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives here in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district while as many as 487 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours showing the outbreak is getting more intense and deadly with every passing day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the number of active cases of the disease in the twin cities has already crossed the figure of 4,850 while the virus has so far claimed a total of 621 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi. As many as 13 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi have been in critical condition who are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town.

In the last 24 hours, as many as two more patients died of the disease in the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 265 while another 407 cases have been reported taking the tally to 25278 of which 20914 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 4099 on Thursday.

On the other hand, another two patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 356. As many as 80 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 8,082 of which 6,972 have been discharged after treatment.

On Thursday, as many as 85 confirmed patients including 34 from other districts of the country were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the town including 42 patients at Holy Family Hospital, 15 at Red Crescent Hospital, 10 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 17 at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and one at Heart International Hospital. Of the admitted 85 patients in town, 13 are in critical condition (on the ventilator), 39 are stable and 33 in moderate condition, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that there were 756 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district on Thursday of which 51 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 705 were in home isolation.