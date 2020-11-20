10 hockey academies to be established: Dar

RAWALPINDI: Hockey academies will be made part of the National Youth Development Programme. This was revealed by Mohammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, here on Thursday.

He was speaking to the media at the MPCL Ground where he was the chief guest at the first semi-final of the 66th National Hockey Championship.

Dar said the national sport required all-out support at the grassroots level. “I will make sure that we go on to establish ten youth hockey academies in ten regions to support hockey at the grassroots level. This plan will be made part of the National Youth Development Programme,” he said.

He said hockey has earned respect for Pakistan and as such all efforts would be made to help improve its standard at the youth level.