Chile police chief resigns after officers shoot adolescents

SANTIAGO: Chile’s police chief resigned on Thursday after officers shot two minors in an incident that sparked outrage across a country already alarmed at heavy handed security force tactics during months of social protests. President Sebastian Pinera said in a statement he had accepted the resignation of Mario Rozas, saying he shared "the reasons and arguments" he had given for resigning.