close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 20, 2020

UK defence

World

AFP
November 20, 2020

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Thursday "to end the era of retreat" as he unveiled Britain’s biggest programme of military investment since the end of the Cold War, as the country positions itself for a post-EU future.

The extra spending of £16.5 billion ($22 billion) over four years was welcomed by Donald Trump’s outgoing US administration and comes as Johnson bids to build bridges to the incoming presidency of Democrat Joe Biden.

Latest News

More From World