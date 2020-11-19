Kalam shivers at -11Â°C

close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 19, 2020

Kalam shivers at -11°C

National

Our Correspondent Â 
November 19, 2020

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from today (Thursday) evening/night and persist for 36 hours.

They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during night. Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab. Wednesdayâ€™s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury fell below -11Â°C while in Lahore, it was 8.9Â°C and maximum was 23.3Â°C.

