LHC calls NAB Lahore DG in Chaudhrys’ petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought the personal appearance of the NAB Lahore director general in a joint petition by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi challenging the inquiries against them.

Earlier, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan expressed concern when a NAB prosecutor said the inquiries against the petitioners have been pending for the last 20 years. He said an inquiry into assets beyond means against both the petitioners is at the final stage while another inquiry into illegal appointments against Elahi has been approved for closure. The bench observed that it wants to know as to why the inquiries have been kept pending for 20 years. It summoned NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem to explain his position on November 26. The PML-Q leaders, also allies of the PTI-led government, alleged in their petition that the NAB is being used for political engineering and old cases against them are being repeatedly opened and closed. They said all the three investigations were recommended for closure by the investigating officers and the NAB regional board in 2017 and 2018. However, the sitting chairman of the NAB approved reinvestigation and bifurcation of the inquiries against them after an investigation of 20 years since authorization of the investigation in 2000. They asked the court to set aside the authorization of the inquiries and the order for their bifurcation passed by the NAB chairman for being unlawful.

In response to the petition, the NAB in its reply accused the PML-Q leaders of committing money-laundering and accumulating illegal assets. It said the petitioners and their family members failed to explain sources of their assets and foreign remittances. It alleged that the wealth of Hussain and his family increased to Rs 2.556 billion while the wealth Elahi’s family increased to Rs 4.069 billion from 1985 to 2018.