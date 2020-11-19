'Huge market in Pakistan for multicultural films'

Lahore : There is a huge market for multicultural films in Pakistan, said Omer H Paracha, an executive producer of Hollywood film Echo Boomers.

“I hope to create more opportunities for both sides to work closely together. It would be great to see Pakistan in a better light in this industry and I plan to make it happen,” he said.

"Working closely with Director Seth Sevoy and Producer Mike Ware has taught me a lot. I definitely want to use the knowledge I gained from them in future productions," said Omer H Paracha.

Echo Boomers, Omer H Paracha’s first feature film as an executive producer, has now been released in selected theatres worldwide and is available for viewing in Pakistan on streaming platforms.

Talking about creating impactful content, he said, "I believe that movies have a lot of influence on people. They provide a platform to highlight social and cultural issues. It’s important to produce something worthy that leaves a positive impact on the audience," he said. Omer H Paracha has the honour of being the youngest executive producer in Hollywood from Pakistan.